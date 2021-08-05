Dear Annie: Non-breakup leaves woman in holding pattern

If he has made himself totally unreachable, then you need to decide once and for all that things are over between you. Truly over. Only then can you have closure, properly mourn the relationship and move on.

Whatever you do, don’t blame yourself. One moment of your feeling insecure should not lead your significant other to cut off all ties after being in a relationship for 15 years. I would ask what prompted your suspicions in the first place. Trust your intuition.

Dear Annie: Can you tell me a polite way to respond to a “friend” who constantly says mean things? For example, she’ll say, “What’s that line on your face?” “What happened to your arm? You have spots on it.” “Wow! You have a big nose.” She always does it while in the company of others, which embarrasses me. Often she doesn’t even address me but makes the comments to other people within my earshot. I’m not sure what I did to deserve this, as I’ve only tried to be nice to her. Does she do this because she is insecure? I don’t want to hurt her feelings, but I’ve reached a point where I don’t want to be in her company anymore. Hope you can help. — Frustrated Friend