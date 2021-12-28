Dear Annie: Nuggets of wisdom from Annie's favorite poet

"The mass of men lead lives of quiet desperation. What is called resignation is confirmed desperation. From the desperate city you go into the desperate country, and have to console yourself with the bravery of minks and muskrats. A stereotyped but unconscious despair is concealed even under what are called the games and amusements of mankind. There is no play in them, for this comes after work. But it is a characteristic of wisdom not to do desperate things."

"You must live in the present, launch yourself on every wave, find your eternity in each moment. Fools stand on their island of opportunities and look toward another land. There is no other land; there is no other life but this."

"If you have built castles in the air, your work need not be lost; that is where they should be. Now put the foundations under them."

"Books are the treasured wealth of the world and the fit inheritance of generations and nations."

"Do not be too moral. You may cheat yourself out of much life so. Aim above morality. Be not simply good, be good for something."

"All good things are wild and free."