Dear Annie: Nurse tells of card-playing patient who regretted not taking COVID-19 precautions

Dear Safe: It's a great suggestion to play online together. While it is not ideal, it is temporary and certainly better than nothing. I applaud you for your creativity.

Dear Annie: I echo "Saw It Before's" remarks about making children independent. I had my children in my late 30s and immediately fell in love with them. I wanted to do everything for them. When one of them was in high school, a classmate was orphaned and it completely changed my view. I realized it could just as easily have been me and my husband and set about making them as independent as possible. Making them dependent on you may feel good at the time but it cripples them and only makes them resent you. — Mother of Two Independent Adults

Dear Mother of Two: Congratulations on cracking the code to raising independent children. What a gift you have given them.

Dear Annie: I loved the answer from "Great Grandma." Its the truth! None of my three kids ever acted up like I hear so many other adults complain about. Why? Because I paid attention to them. We could go anywhere knowing my kids were well-behaved. Love and show interest in your children and grandchildren. Running wild kids are seeking attention, bad or good. — Kids Need Attention

Dear Kids Need Attention: I am printing your letter because it has some truths to it — namely, that kids need attention paid to them. I have to respectfully disagree that all running wild kids are just seeking attention. Some children are wired differently than others. Just like some adults are wired differently. And some adults and children like to run wild and free. The important thing for both is that it is done in a safe and respectful place.

