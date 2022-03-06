Dear Annie: Offended by daughter's elopement

We were certainly sympathetic to the health care issue, and we felt that that would be a sound reason to marry earlier than planned. But because they live so far from most of their family and friends, and their communications with us and others are infrequent, her claim of wanting time on their own doesn’t make sense to us, especially since she knows that we would have respected any request of confidentiality. And lastly, to be informed of her marriage via a pre-printed postcard is, in our opinion, simply inexcusable.

Up to this point, we have always been very supportive of her life decisions and felt that our communication with her has been very good. Now we don’t know what to think.

Are we right to feel upset and very hurt? We feel that our daughter should have been willing to admit that the whole incident should have been handled quite differently. What do you think? — Feeling Left Out

Dear Left Out: Of course you are hurt and feel upset. But the tone of your letter makes it sound as if you would like to put your daughter on trial and have her admit to the jury that she handled her elopement all wrong. Isn’t that what elopement is? To run away and get married in secret?