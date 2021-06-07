Dear Annie: Pandemic forced newlyweds apart and now his heart has gone colder

The arguments while dating were just about our past relationships that I left behind, but I don’t think he is the kind of person who likes to forget the past. While we were separated during the pandemic, I was glad that we had stopped fighting about the past and assumed we had moved on, but now I think there is something stuck in his head that he refuses to let go of.

I am guessing he would want to blame me for it, but the problem is that he does not tell me what is really going on in his head, and we don’t even argue anymore. Other than this issue, he has always been a great guy, helpful to family members and me. I assure you he is not having an affair; we spend all our time together.

I can continue living with him and working from home, but I think going back to my city and state and stopping day-to-day communication with him might get him to open up and resolve the issue.

My concern is that, considering the little amount of time we have spent since we met, we should be like newly married couples, making out all the time. Instead, we don’t even hold hands like we did when we were dating. Before the pandemic split us apart, he used to express his love for me, and we would cook, clean and make out like normal couples. I am not planning to give up on us. What should I do? — Feeling Lost