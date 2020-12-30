Dear Annie: Party is risky 80 times over

Dear Annie: My husband has a HUGE family. They gather every year between Christmas and New Year's Eve in a hotel for at least three days. They are planning to do so this year, during the pandemic. So far, most of them plan on going, which would be almost 80 people. They are coming from Florida, Ohio, Massachusetts, Washington and Maryland. I, of course, will not be attending.

I don't think they will cancel their gathering, and I fear that my spouse or our child will contract COVID-19 and be contagious when they return.

My spouse says he's going no matter what and taking our child, too. I've told him I think it's irresponsible, and he knows I have health issues that would make me vulnerable to the virus and probably not survive it.

I take every precaution, including washing hands, wearing a mask, sanitizing and avoiding stores (I actually have groceries delivered). Could you give me advice on how to convince my spouse that going is irresponsible? It is putting not just our child's health at risk but also other people's and mine. If both of us get COVID-19, our daughter may end up with only one parent or no parents. — Not Willing to Risk It