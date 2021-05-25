Dear Annie: Preoccupation with friend from 60 years ago could be unhealthy

Dear LMM: Taking a stroll down memory lane can actually be a healthy mental exercise, according to researchers at the University of Southampton. They have found that nostalgia can increase positive self-regard and decrease boredom, loneliness and anxiety. Relatedly, geropsychologist Geoffrey W. Lane has observed and written at length about the "antidepressant effect of reminiscence in older adults."

That said, it sounds as if your preoccupation with Ann is bordering on unhealthy. At the very least, it's bothering you enough that you wrote to me. Rather than attempt to put the memory out of your mind, analyze it. Try to discern what emotional nutrient it's offering, and then work toward finding a source for that in the present. Memory lane is a nice place to visit, but it's no place to live.

Dear Annie: I am wondering whether you know of any organization that helps people who are dealing with addiction — whether it be themselves or someone they love — but doesn't have anything to do with religion. I am agnostic, and I have many friends who are, too. But every rehab center and help source we have found requires one to hand things over to this higher power that we are not sure exists. How are we supposed to trust that? Is there a way for us to get help? — Don't Buy It in Colorado

Dear Don't Buy It: For what it's worth, it is possible for agnostics and atheists to go through 12-step programs, as the only requirement when choosing your "higher power" is that it be something bigger than yourself. Still, people who are uncomfortable with the spiritual nature of such programs shouldn't despair. There are other options. One is SMART Recovery. As stated on its website, "participants learn tools for addiction recovery based on the latest scientific research." Find a meeting at www.smartrecovery.org. You might also consider LifeRing Secular Recovery. For more information, visit https://lifering.org.

