Dear Annie: Readers respond with support for gay teenager

Dear Mothers: Thank you so much for loving your children unconditionally. May your letters comfort any child who doesn't feel completely loved and accepted by their parents for any reason.

Dear Annie: I am writing to you in response to "Riley," the gay teen who wrote to you because, since his coming out as gay, his parents have decided that he is no longer invited on family outings or welcome at relatives' homes.

I am the mother of three (out of four) gay children, and this letter broke my heart. No child should be made to feel unloved by their family, especially by their own parents. I understand that when you find out your child is LGBTQ, it can take some adjusting for some parents. You are changing the mindset that you have had about your child for his entire life, but you need to work through that and always love your child.

The way these people are treating Riley, quite honestly, just seems cruel. I loved my children the day they were born; I loved my children the day they told me they were gay; and I will love my children every day, because I am their mother. I don't love my children in spite of the fact that they are gay. I love them because they are gay and that is a part of who they are and a part of what makes them perfect and beautiful.