Dear Annie: 'Ready, Freddy?' 'I suppose, Rose!'

Fred and I met later in life, after many years of single-parenting and hard work. We were co-workers who became friends long before we dated. I was content to stay single for the rest of my life, but somehow all that changed after we started dating. Five years later, we had a big outdoor spring wedding. Family and friends alike commented that it was about time! We met in 2009, started dating in 2014 and were married in 2019.

What do I love most about Fred?

He is very genuine, sweet, kind and caring. He lets me be me and never tries to change me or control me. Our relationship is a partnership with shared responsibilities.

He is a great father of four boys. Two of his boys are adopted from the foster care system. And he loves them like they are his own. When I learned this about him, I fell even more in love with him.

He loves my two daughters as if they were his own. He’s so very proud of them, and it really shows. My heart melts when he introduces them as our daughters. He loves my grandsons and son-in-law, too.

He loves to dance! He loves to wrap his arm around me, and I get so swept away. I’ve always wanted a man who loves to dance. We get so wrapped up in each other that sometimes we don’t even notice the music has ended.