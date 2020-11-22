Dear Annie: Rediscovering the magic of the holidays

Dear Annie: While I don't hate holidays, nor dread them, as "Holiday Anxiety" expressed, I don't go "all in" either. I believe in moderation, in all things, including moderation.

All my close family has gone to their rewards. None of my high school and earlier friends has time or money for more than immediate family, and my partner passed a decade ago. I'm 61 and find myself refreshingly able to control my own life.

I do miss the family traditions, the scents and the decorations; I am also now aware of the time and effort my parents and grandparents put in to create these memories, and I am grateful. And I absolutely hate Halloween decor immediately replaced by Christmas stuff. Where's Thanksgiving?

For "Holiday Anxiety," I suggest:

1. I make gift baskets for shelter animals and their keepers. Cat litter, dog food, paper towels and sanitizer might not seem very "gifty," but you drop some off with gift cards and pet toys, and you're a hero. I gave a local shelter administrator a glittery holiday card including $100; the lady burst into tears, which made me proud and happy. Spend $100 and get a million in gratitude back.