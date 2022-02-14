Dear Annie: Reflections on love

Dear Readers: Wishing you all a Happy Valentine’s Day! May this year be filled with love, forgiveness and joy. Below are a few of some beautiful poems on the subject of love — both romantic love and the love of nature.

(love is more thicker than forget)By E.E. Cummings

love is more thicker than forget

more thinner than recall

more seldom than a wave is wet

more frequent than to fail

it is most mad and moonly

and less it shall unbe

than all the sea which only

is deeper than the sea

love is less always than to win

less never than alive

less bigger than the least begin

less littler than forgive

it is most sane and sunly

and more it cannot die

than all the sky which only