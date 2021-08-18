Dear Annie: Regaining trust takes time

Dear Annie: I love reading your column. I found out three years ago that my husband of 33 years was having an affair with his bookkeeper. We have a business together, but I stepped out of the business part years ago to become a nurse.

Supposedly, the affair has ended, but he refuses to let her stop being his bookkeeper. It’s been three long years of wondering. I have no idea about the financial part of the business.

My heart breaks because we have been together since high school, but I can’t continue to have all these doubts. Any suggestions without tearing my world apart? — Heartbroken

Dear Heartbroken: Doubting and not knowing for sure is one of the most difficult positions to be in. It’s better to know for sure than to constantly doubt. What your husband did made you lose your trust, and once trust is gone from a relationship, it takes a lot of steps to regain that. Keeping the woman who he had an affair with employed is unacceptable.

You have every right to feel heartbroken, but know that you will heal from this. Consult the help of a professional therapist to help you deal with the betrayal of your husband. From there, you can decide if YOU want to stay with him and what YOUR terms are for keeping this relationship going.