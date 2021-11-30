Dear Annie: Resources for depression

Dear Annie: Please tell "Ready to Die" that she can get disability payments because she has a mental health disorder. The problem is that people tell the disability examiners how badly they feel. But that is not the examiner's job to assess. They want to know how dysfunctional your daily life is.

I am writing to offer suggestions to her and others who suffer from mental health issues but do not know how to secure disability benefits.

For instance, let's take depression and how she might answer questions posed by the examiner: Can you drive yourself to the doctor? No, I can't drive. Do you keep your house clean? Yes, but it takes me two weeks to vacuum the floor. The dishes pile up until they smell, so I only use paper plates and plastic silverware. Do you go grocery shopping? No, but a neighbor picks up what I need. I don't eat much.

Here are some examples of how she might address manic phases: Can you drive? Sometimes, but I speed and can't concentrate on safety. Do you clean your house? Yes, but I stay awake for three days and then fall back into lethargy. Do you dress yourself? Yes, but I throw on anything that's on the floor. Sometimes, people laugh at me for how I'm dressed.