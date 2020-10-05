Dear Annie: Respect for elders

Dear Annie: I love my wife. We've been married for 11 years, but recently, she hasn't been taking my side with anything involving our 14-year-old son. She tells me that I am overreacting or being stubborn. OK, I know I can be stubborn, but I firmly believe a child should show respect to his parents. Right now, my problem is that I can't do a thing in my own house without asking permission from the 14-year-old.

Say someone calls and he asks me, "Who are you talking to?" Or, if I go outside, he asks, "Where are you going?" When I tell him that I'm the adult, that I don't answer to him, he replies that his mother gets onto me for getting onto him, so I just need to tell him everything. And if I get onto him and yell because I've told him over and over not to do something, then I'm the bad guy because I lost my temper.

I'm just tired of being ignored and disrespected all the time. Anyway, I try to talk to my wife about showing a united front in front of our son, but since he isn't biologically mine — I just adopted him — she tells me that she won't because I'm wrong all the time. What should I do? — Frustrated and Tired Dad and Husband