Dear Annie: Seeing a married man

Dear Annie: I have been seeing the same man for 18 years. I say "seeing" because he is married. "Patrick" and I have been messing around together for a long time. Many times throughout the years, I've told him that he should really think about what he was doing since he was a married man. His response alternates between, "She and I are pretty much done" — clearly a lie — and "I don't know how I can love two women at once, but I want to." I tell him that he can't. We've known each other for so long now that he is one of my best friends. I want to end our romantic relationship, but I'd like to keep him as a friend. He says he won't have it that way. He continues to call and come over. How do I make him see that we can have a friendship and nothing more? — No More Messing Around