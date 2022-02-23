Dear Annie: Seek help from the Alzheimer's Association

Dear Annie: This is in response to “Frustrated Peacemaker,” the woman whose husband was treating her mom with dementia in a condescending and critical manner.

We are raised thinking that we need to get things right, relay events correctly, remember things accurately — that’s part of being a capable adult. Yet, all that changes when a loved one has an Alzheimer’s or dementia diagnosis.

My husband has Alzheimer’s. I find the best approach is to simply accept him for what he says and does, and drop any expectations that he would or could be different or “do better.” Just accepting life in the moment, as he is, removes a lot of the stress.

Even with the capacity to accept an impaired loved one for who he or she is in the present moment, there is still abundant grief at the loss of companionship, loss of mutuality, adjustment to the dependence of the loved one, loss of self and personal history because one’s partner no longer shares the same recollection of past experiences — to say nothing of the loss of independence that comes from taking on the role of caregiver.