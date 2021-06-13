 Skip to main content
Dear Annie: Seeking help for a friend
Dear Annie: Seeking help for a friend

Dear Annie: I live in a retirement community. I have an acquaintance who lives alone. “Betty” frequently gets lost and cannot find her way home.

When mutual friends are discussed, she does not know who we are talking about. Betty has no family members who check on her. We have tried to seek help from Adult Protective Services, but they say this is not their problem and assure us we have no legal authority to do anything.

So, whose problem is it? She refuses to see a doctor. We helped her purchase a cellphone, but she is unable to learn the simplest operations, and she doesn’t take it with her when she leaves home.

Her condition is deteriorating, and I fear she is not safe to live alone much longer. Any suggestions? — Concerned Friend

Dear Friend: You started your letter by calling the woman an “acquaintance” and ended it by calling her a “friend.” Good for you. Your kindness and friendship could help prevent a disaster. The Alzheimer’s Society has local support groups, and I would suggest checking their website.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.

