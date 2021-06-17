Dear Annie: Sharing as an access to happiness and connection

Dear Annie: I’ve been friends with “Remy” for six years. We both play the same computer game on the same platform, and we always enjoy chatting as we play. A little over a year ago, I was single and found myself developing feelings for Remy. We’d always just been friends, but gradually, an attraction grew. Before I knew what was happening, we both found ourselves falling in love. We have so many similarities and shared interests. It’s so easy to talk to each other. It’s been over a year of our sharing this intense, romantic connection.

But there’s a catch. I knew that she was technically married and had a kid, but I always thought that she was separated from her husband. It turned out that wasn’t the case. She insists she’s going to separate from him, though, and is just waiting for her new house to be done so that she can move. Meanwhile, I’m in limbo, not knowing what’s going to happen.