Dear Annie: Shooting your shot

Dear Annie: I know this awesome guy. Let's call him "Luke." We're both teens, and we see each other because our little sisters are best friends and our dads get along well. I really like Luke — a lot. He's very polite, kind and funny. My problem is that I don't know if he feels the same way about me. There are times when I could almost swear that our feelings are mutual, but then he says or does something that makes me feel unsure. I really don't know what to think. Any advice that you have is appreciated. — Confused About Feelings

Dear Confused: Ask him out. There's a very good chance he feels just as you do. And if not, he'll be flattered, and you can move on, knowing where you stand. Let us know how it goes.

Dear Annie: I enjoy reading your column every day and usually agree with your advice. However, I think you may have missed the mark with "Am I Petty," who reconnected with her ex-husband and is now dating him again. He met a woman on a dating app while they were briefly broken up for three weeks. She stated that she was afraid to broach the subject with him because he gets very upset.