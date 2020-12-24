Dear Annie: Simple gesture made a difference

Dear Annie: Years ago, I read the toilet seat debate in the Ann Landers column. It featured women upset about men leaving the toilet seat up after use and men defensive about it.

My wife and I were married for 45 and a half years, and she never complained about it, but I thought if such a simple thing might make her more pleased then why not do it. So, I always made sure to put the seat down when I was done using the bathroom. She died a little over a year ago, and I still put the seat down. — Caring in Spokane

Dear Caring: I'm so sorry for your loss. I'm sure your thoughtfulness was something your wife loved about you. At a time when many couples have been cooped up together for months, your letter is a reminder to be kind to each other in every way we can, while we can.

Dear Annie: I've been in this relationship with a guy for four years. I think I can count on both hands how many times he's said he loves me. I've always questioned his love for me. He barely touches me. If I touch him, he jumps away from me, but when he's ready to be affectionate, I'm always available to him. The last time we were intimate was many months ago.