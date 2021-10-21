Dear Annie: Sister weary of needy brother after mother's death

Dear Annie: I need help, but I'm so lost on what to do. Please help with some advice. I'm 52 years old and so broken. My mom passed away on Sept. 14, 2019, at home. I've had to live with my brother "Ed" ever since. Or, should I say, he has had to live with me.

I love him, but he can be such a challenge. Life is all about him. He sees a counselor weekly; he is a recovering alcoholic and drug abuser; he is bipolar and high — I mean high — anxiety and needs complete hip surgery.

I am his caregiver, and I'm really not happy. Everything I do seems to be for him. He is going back to drinking after 170 days of sobriety and smoking again after three weeks of quitting. It never ends. He stands and mumbles where I can hear him carry on, usually about me. Ed is very self-centered and spiteful, but he is my brother. I don't want to just abandon him, but I need a life. I don't know where to turn. He only gets $794 per month Social Security, not enough to maintain his own place.

I've been single since my youngest was 4 years old. She is 26 now. I would like to find my special someone to spend my life with. What should I do? — Overwhelmed and Unsure

Dear Overwhelmed: I'm so sorry for the loss of your mother. I'm sure you still miss her every day.