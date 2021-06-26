Dear Annie: Smartphone addiction

Let her know how concerned you are about her phone habit, that it’s not just a nuisance but a genuine concern. Ask her to leave her devices outside the bedroom for your health, her health and the health of your relationship. If she refuses, ask her to see a counselor who specializes in behavioral addictions.

Dear Annie: My 67-year-old boyfriend of 12 years threw me out for a 22-year-old, but soon afterward, he called and said he thought we could still work it out. We ran into each other in public a month ago, and he couldn’t keep his hands off me. He said he’d call me that night, but he never did. And when I tried him, he didn’t pick up. He later sent me a text saying: “Not gonna happen. Too late.” I have a feeling that he won’t speak to me or see me because he knows that he’ll want me back.

Right now, all my belongings are still at his place. I told him that once they leave, they won’t come back. He has said nothing to me about getting my stuff, but I’m going to just show up. I still love him deeply and want to try to make this work. What have I got to lose? — Pining for Him

Dear Pining: A better question is, what do you have to gain by continuing to give your heart to someone who keeps tossing it aside? It’s time you drop him like a bad habit. The longer you go without seeing him, the easier it will get and the healthier you will become. If you don’t think you’ll be able to resist his charms when retrieving your stuff, ask a friend or family member to go. Stay strong.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.