Dear Annie: Snail mail brings cheer

Dear Annie: My young adult daughter recently had a milestone birthday, so I asked friends and family to send a birthday card to her. She received many cards. I was very grateful to the people who sent them.

In these days of COVID-19, a divided nation and natural disasters, a card can really brighten a person's day. Plus, I am very proud of my daughter. She sent every one of the people she received a card from a thank-you note, saying how much the card meant to her. I feel like I raised my daughter right, with good manners.

So, just wanted to say: Send a card to someone you love. They will truly appreciate it. And if you receive a card, tell them thank you for thinking of you. Let's support each other. — Observation

Dear Observation: I love the idea of brightening someone's day with a card. There are other small things we can do, such as buying the person in front of you a coffee, giving genuine compliments freely and even just picking up the phone and calling a loved one. No act of kindness, no matter how small, is wasted. In fact, these acts produce a ripple effect, creating more compassionate and caring human beings taking care of one another.

Dear Annie: My oldest son and I always had a close relationship. I was a single parent since he was 11.