Dear Annie: Social media is forever and teens applying for scholarships should be aware of this

Dear Annie: I have experience as a financial coach, and some of the people I help are researching college scholarship opportunities for their children who are in middle school and high school. Many colleges and universities take a hard look at the social media history of prospective applicants, especially those who are applying for scholarships.

The colleges look at grades, accomplishments, volunteer work, awards, honors and social media to determine the character of the applicant. If this teen is planning to go to college, the parents do need to monitor the teen's interactions and help the teen understand the ramifications of careless and reckless posts.

It would be heartbreaking to do the right things to qualify for college and then fall short because of old and forgotten social media posts. Anything we post is out there forever somewhere. — Just Another Point of View

Dear Another Point of View: Thank you for your insight. You bring up a very important point for kids — and parents — to know. This is a new challenge that this generation is facing, and it is important to teach children about the consequences of their words and actions, especially on social media, for all the world to see and remember.