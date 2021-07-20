Dear Annie: Sometimes you have to slow down

“We must learn to reawaken and keep ourselves awake, not by mechanical aids, but by an infinite expectation of the dawn, which does not forsake us in our soundest sleep. I know of no more encouraging fact than the unquestionable ability of man to elevate his life by a conscious endeavor. It is something to be able to paint a particular picture, or to carve a statue, and so to make a few objects beautiful; but it is far more glorious to carve and paint the very atmosphere and medium through which we look, which morally we can do. To affect the quality of the day, that is the highest of arts.”

Dear Annie: I’ve got to be the luckiest guy ever. I married a great girl, who is the mother of our four children. I got fixed to not have more children and was married to the hottest sexiest woman ever! Now I’m in my 80s. I’m married to the 80-year-old who I’ll go to the nursing home with, who I am confident will be with me all the way. She has four children, 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren (soon to be nine). IT’S ALL THE SAME GREAT WOMAN!!! We got married in 1960. — The Luckiest Guy in the World.

Dear Lucky: I love your letter so much. Congratulations on finding true love. Your gratitude comes through in spades.

