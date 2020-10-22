Dear Annie: Sometimes young adults need to be told to sink or swim

We packed her stuff, put it on the porch and changed the locks. (We're in our 70s, we weren't prepared for an angry 20-something.) On that day, she had probably $7,000 in savings and could have easily rented an apartment.

Now, enter my sister-in-law, "Mayra." Mayra basically gave her a get-out-of-jail-free card and undercut everything the independence that we were trying to instill in our granddaughter. Mayra lets her stay there with her sometimes. She babysits for her. She lets her use her address for mail.

Meanwhile, our daughter lives in a group home provided by a church she never went to, has lost her job and blames us for all of it to anyone who will listen.

I don't want to confront by Mayra because I don't want to implode the family, again. But I don't want to pretend that nothing is wrong. So I've just been avoiding talking to her. How do I handle these two relationships, or better, how do I NOT? — Peeved Parents