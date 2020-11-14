Dear Annie: Son invited ex to live with us

If he doesn't budge, take a look at your lease. There's a good chance that there's a clause regarding long-term guests. Consider going to the landlord or property manager about the issue.

Dear Annie: I've been seeing my friend for four years. We're technically just friends, but there has always been a romantic tension between us. I do call him pet names like "Bae," and he does the same to me. He's always insisting that we're not together. Yet, if I tell him that I'm going on a date, he gets upset. I have no idea what to call our relationship. I just need him to tell me what this is. — Lonely

Dear Lonely: I'd call it a con job. He's using you for validation, to feel attracted and wanted, yet he refuses to commit to you after four years. Stop seeing him.

Dear Annie: I felt I needed to comment regarding the criticism from "Call Me From Home," who was frustrated that people only called her when they were driving, as if they only wanted to talk when they had nothing better to do.