Dear Annie: Son is stuck with abusive wife

Dear Wanting: The best way to move ahead is to take a step back — and look at the big picture. Your son is in an abusive relationship, and his wife is using your family as the scapegoat and saying that you are the cause of all problems, when, after being married to her for eight years, he ended up having a mental breakdown. The real question is, why does he allow his wife to say such terrible things about you and force him to cut ties with you?

Continue to reach out to your son in a loving and understanding way. Try to put your hurt feelings aside and see that he is the one really hurting now. It does not feel good to be disconnected from your parents and cut them out completely. He is hurting.

On top of that, you are being too hard on your daughter. Your children are not betraying you; they are surviving as best they can with the life situation they are in at the moment. Congratulate yourself that you were able to raise two siblings who love each other enough to help the other one out when they are having a tough time, which is exactly what your son is having. He needs to stick up to his wife, but he won’t be able to do that with low self-esteem.

Until then, he will let this abusive woman continue to drive him into mental breakdowns. Support your son — he needs your help now more than ever — and don’t demand or ask anything of him. Just tell him you are there for him when he needs you and how much you love him.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.