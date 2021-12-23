Dear Annie: Son's decision not to spend time with family upsets Dad

Dear Annie: My husband is 68, and I am 66. He has two boys, and I have one, all fully grown and out on their own with children and even grandchildren.

Recently, my husband and his youngest, “Thomas,” had a talk about how little time his son spends with us or any other family member. Thomas has a wife and children, and they are a busy family. A lot of the things they do we are unable to do, due to health issues. We’ve invited them out to dinners, but they just aren’t interested. I won’t go into all the excuses given.

What I would like to know is what I can do to help my husband with his son’s decision to not spend time with us or other family members. It really gets to him that he chooses friends and his animals over him. I tell him not to worry about it, but I know he does.

We live in a rural area and there isn’t much around to do, especially in the winter. Any advice? — Lost in PA

Dear Lost in PA: The fact that Thomas even engaged in this conversation is promising. It means that he cares.