Dear Annie: State definitively how you feel

We have a beautiful 29-year-old daughter with a serious alcohol problem. She has gone through one marriage and several boyfriends. Now she is living at our home. Her current boyfriend is a good fellow. She makes excuses and finds alcohol somehow. We stopped funding her completely. Today, she stole from her boyfriend and drank. He is pretty upset.

She has been to a number of rehabs for help. Her liver was very damaged, and she saw a liver specialist for a possible transplant.

We have spent a lot of money already since she was 18. We are getting older — ages 67 and 63. We are both physicians.

We are at our wit’s end. Any suggestive help is appreciated. My wife and I have lost all our peace of mind as to how to deal with her. — At Our Wit’s End

Dear Wit’s End: I am so sorry that you and your wife have had to live through the nightmare of your daughter’s disease. The truth is that everyone involved is at their wit’s end because of her drinking — including your daughter. That will continue to be the case until she hits bottom and decides to get help. Stay the course and continue to be a loving and supportive parent while making sure you do not enable her behavior. Look into attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings in your area. There are many others who have loved ones who are suffering from this disease.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.