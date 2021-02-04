Dear Annie: Still grieving my mom

Dear Annie: My mom passed away three years ago, and it's still hard on me. I am 42 years old. Am I too old to cry? And should I be over her by now? — Missing Mom

Dear Missing Mom: Two resounding no's. You are never too old to cry, and there's no getting "over" a huge loss like the loss of your mother. There's just learning to live with the grief. I came across this quote recently that I have to share:

"As for grief, you'll find it comes in waves. When the ship is first wrecked, you're drowning, with wreckage all around you. Everything floating around you reminds you of the beauty and the magnificence of the ship that was. ... You find some piece of the wreckage and you hang on. ... Maybe it's a happy memory or a photograph. Maybe it's a person who is also floating. For a while, all you can do is float.

"In the beginning, the waves are 100 feet tall and crash over you without mercy. They come 10 seconds apart and don't even give you time to catch your breath. ... After a while ... you'll find the waves are still 100 feet tall, but they come further apart. ... In between, you can breathe; you can function. You never know what's going to trigger the grief. It might be a song, a picture, a street intersection, the smell of a cup of coffee. It can be just about anything. ... But in between waves, there is life.