Dear Annie: Stressing over accents

Dear Lawyer Dave: If ever I miss the mark, then I can count on my readers to help me find it. Dozens of you wrote that I should have recommended that "Sincerely Confused" hire a lawyer. The following letter includes a few more tips.

Dear Annie: "Sincerely Confused" should notify the dogs' owners' home insurance company of the incident. She'll need to provide a detailed, written personal account of what happened. She should also seek such statements from those good Samaritan witnesses, too, if possible. Additionally, she should include copies of the police reports, as well as copies of her hospital records and any notes from follow-up doctor visits. And she should compile an itemized list of every single medical cost associated with her attack (the full charges, not just co-pays).

Since some time has passed, it seems she might be reluctant or fearful of pursuing a lawsuit. But she should still talk it over with an attorney. At the very least, she may be able to negotiate a settlement with the insurance company privately. I encourage her to choose an amount sizable enough to compensate her for all expenses incurred, plus the lifelong burden caused by her injuries. Project what it will cost to pay for future medical visits and to buy the equipment and therapies necessary to cope with her condition for the rest of her life.