Dear Annie: Struggling with student loans

Dear Annie: I met a man about four years ago. We started dating a week after we met, upon his insistence. Well, after we were together a year, I found out that he was messaging with a girl online and had been for several months. She didn't want him. Then, a month after that, I heard he cheated on me with someone from work who was in her early 20s, the same age as his daughter. I confronted him, but he refused to admit he was guilty.

However, I've caught him exchanging sexual messages with a couple of other girls online since then. He says he's never actually hooked up with them in person.

I guess my question for you is, is it worth trying to keep this man in my life? I love him, and he says he loves me, but part of me is no longer in love with him. If I'm being honest, I've felt this way ever since I heard of his cheating with that young woman. What do you think, Annie: Should I set him on the curb on trash day? My heart is telling me to stay, but my mind is wanting me to tell him to get lost. — Confused Girlfriend

Dear Confused: Listen to your mind on this one. Not only did he cheat on you more than once (the racy messages count as cheating), but he's also shown no interest in truly making it right by you. Life is short, and your time is too precious to squander on someone who doesn't value it. While at first it might feel hard to live without him, eventually, you'll look back and wonder how you lived with him for as long as you did.

