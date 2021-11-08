Dear Annie: Suicide is never the answer

How can I express that, by guilting me into staying alive, they are putting me through unbearable hell? — Ready to Die

Dear Ready to Die: Suicide is NOT the answer. Please go to this site https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/help-someone-else/. Please call 800-273-8255. The fact that you wrote your letter tells me that a part of you wants to live. Your father’s sudden death was a great shock to your system, and with professional help, you will be able to process the loss and move forward with less pain and depression. You don’t want to die; you want the pain to die.

Dear Annie: I am curious about your thoughts and advice on a moral issue that my friends and I are debating.

The issue is that a woman was sleeping with a married man. After a few years, they ended things amicably. Now, a year later, the “other woman” is struggling with the question of whether she should apologize to the wife for her actions and tell her what happened. She is torn.

Her wanting to do this is based on self-forgiveness, sympathy for the wife, not knowing or a sort of anger that the man “got away with it,” despite things ending on friendly terms.