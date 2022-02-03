Dear Annie: Sulky sister wants to visit

Dear Annie: My sister and I are in our 60s. We are less than a year apart in age but have never really been close emotionally.

We had a rough childhood, in which it was all about survival. Once we were adults, we both moved away and only saw each other a few times a year.

I married my current husband over 20 years ago. He is the kind of person you either love or dislike. My sister dislikes him.

About 10 years ago, I moved about 2,000 miles from where my sister, "Jan," lives to take a job that I really enjoyed. Shortly after I moved, Jan informed me that her daughter was getting married. I love my niece very much, but having recently moved and started a new job, I decided not to go to the wedding and told my sister this. She has never forgiven me and brings it up every time I see her. What's more, she blames it on my husband and makes all kinds of rude comments toward him.