Dear Annie: Take your mom's copycat behavior as a compliment

What’s more, although you might be self-conscious, I doubt many people actually notice that you two are dressed like twins. For one, you wear the clothes very differently, as you said. For another, people are generally too busy worrying about how they look to notice how anyone else does.

Dear Annie: My husband has been battling addiction for a long time. Things seemed to be going better, but then items started disappearing from the house. His behavior seemed off. I questioned him but only heard more lies. We went to marriage counseling. I tried to be a good wife. But then everything came crashing down. He is now in rehab. His recovery is in his own hands, and I hope he takes it seriously.

Meanwhile, I’m left cleaning up the mess he made. I’m so angry, hurt and worried. I’m seeing a counselor, but I’m not sure how long I’ll be able to do that because of the cost. I am planning on attending local Al-Anon meetings when I can, but I haven’t been able to yet.

I have no idea how I’m going to pick up the pieces of the life his addiction has shattered, but I know I must. I have to carry on for myself and for my daughter. I have been blessed with a huge support group, made up of family, friends and colleagues. Without them, I don’t know how I would manage getting out of bed in the morning.