Dear Annie: Thank-you notes promote generosity

The young lady should dump this guy yesterday. While she is in therapy, which could take a long time, she will become more attached to him, and by the time she realizes that she should let him go, it will be even more difficult. He is trying to destroy her.

She needs to block all communication with him; he could drive her to suicide, and it sounds like he wants to. He is bullying her.

She needs to take whatever legal steps she can if he doesn’t stop. If she hurts herself because of him, he should be charged with assault and battery. — Been There

Dear Been There: Thank you for your comments. You are correct that he is bullying her, and she should get away from him as soon as possible and focus on getting herself healthy first.

Dear Annie: Today I read about a woman’s mother-in-law who doesn’t like to get thank-you cards. Reading her letter and your response to it reminds me of a friend of mine.