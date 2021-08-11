Dear Annie: The benefits of a phone break

I know that's how he made me feel — like I couldn't do anything for myself — and he has destroyed so many relationships in my life. He has turned so many people against me. He did this with lies and by making people believe him.

I finally realized that he was a narcissist who was very cunning and always fooling me. Please see if you can give me some support and advice not to let this person ever fool me again with his lies. Thank you. — Married to a Narcissist

Dear Married: Congratulations on leaving what was a terrible situation for you. There are support groups you could join that would help you recover from the abuse that you suffered from your husband. Look up https://narcissistabusesupport.com/narcissist-abuse-support-groups/.

The best thing is that you are away from his toxicity, which can only leave you feeling drained and hollowed out. It's time to rebuild the pieces of your self-esteem that he spent years destroying. Allow other people, such as a good therapist or members of a support group, to help you put back those pieces.