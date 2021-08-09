Dear Annie: The grandma who isn't good enough

I find myself looking back and wondering if my lot is payback for failing to give my own mother-in-law her proper due. I don’t think I neglected her, but I do recognize that what I did for her was not always what she really would have preferred. She had raised a fine son who grew into a good husband and father through very difficult times. I wanted to give her some happiness and tried so many things that I thought would have given her pleasure, only to end up feeling unappreciated for all the effort. I doubt that she or my daughters-in-law will ever realize just how much more I could’ve — and would’ve — done for them if they had only included me. — One Grieving Grandmother to Another

Dear Grieving Grandmother: Your situation is not fair, yet it is all too common. You feel left out and unappreciated, and those feelings stir up anger, resentment and sadness. Like you signed your name, you are “grieving.” But you have it within you to stop mourning and focus on the positives. Your third son is eager to organize a family reunion, and you should offer to help him plan one. If another of your sons dislikes his sister-in-law, there is a chance he will bury the hatchet for the sake of his family.

You should consider counseling to sort out what are real or imagined slights, whether done to you or in how you treated your own mother-in-law. Forgive yourself and your daughters-in-law, and focus on whatever makes you feel good about your interactions with your family. You may be surprised that you attract more love and invitations.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.