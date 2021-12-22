Dear Annie: There's no place like home for the holidays, especially in your PJs

Dear Readers: As 2021 comes to a close and we look to the start of a new year, it’s the perfect time to reflect on ourselves and our lives. I’d love to hear what goals and resolutions you have for 2022. Send your responses to dearannie@creators.com .

Dear Annie: Around five years ago, still reeling from hosting our 15th or so yearly sit-down Thanksgiving extravaganza (out-of-town guests, family, friends, random strays, you get the picture), always fun but always exhausting, I was asked what we were doing for Christmas. Out of nowhere, I said, “We’re having a pajama Christmas.” And so a new family tradition was born.

Pajama Christmas means we get up when we feel like it, we stay in pajamas (or other comfortable stay-at-home wear) all day and we do whatever we want. Everyone we know is invited to come over, either to say hi or to stay. The ones who stay, who are also in pajamas, help themselves to food or drink, park themselves on a couch or chair (with a fleecy blanket, of course) and read, chat, watch movies on Netflix, nap, play a board game, whatever. There’s a tree but no gifts except for each other’s company. No one waits on anyone or cleans up after anyone. It’s a day to relax and enjoy.