Dear Annie: Tipping across the pond

Dear Annie: I'm here to offer the European perspective on tipping.

In Europe, there is no tipping. People are paid much better wages to begin with, so they know how much money they will earn and can budget accordingly. The price paid is higher over there so the workers don't have to rely on tips.

Did you know that tipping in the United States actually dates back to slavery? I have read that the feudal system of aristocrats helping the poor — the idea of noblesse oblige — has been described as the origin of tipping.

When restaurants were hiring newly freed slaves after the Civil War, they hired them as tipped workers so they could pay them next to nothing.

The United States needs to do away with this practice like the Europeans have. — Offering a Tip

Dear Tip: Thank you for offering a history lesson and your perspective on tipping. I am curious to hear what other readers have to say, especially those whose primary income comes from receiving tips.

Dear Annie: After 32 years of marriage, I still battle daily with what the truth is. My husband, who I have been with since I was 17 (over 36 years), had the "shining star syndrome."