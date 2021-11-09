Dear Annie: Tipping in Britain common, where it's also debated in the media

Dear Annie: This is in response to the letter from someone who said there is no tipping in Europe.

I can categorically say that there is tipping in Europe — if we accept that Britain is in Europe. I am a 43-year-old Brit, and I tip almost every time I eat at a restaurant, unless the service has been bad. Family and friends do the same.

There are various things like a "service charge" that the restaurant might add, but leaving some cash on the table (say, 10%) is a very common occurrence. Some coffee shops even have tip jars to encourage tipping. Ride-sharing and food delivery apps invite you to leave a tip.

Tipping is even debated in the media, particularly regarding ways to make sure the staff, not the owners, get the tips.

We tip the wait staff to help increase their take-home pay, which is low relative to living costs, and to thank them for good service, as has been customary for time immemorial. — Local From Manchester, England

Dear Local From Manchester: Thank you for telling us about tipping in England. I notice you said 10%, which is less than most Americans tip.

