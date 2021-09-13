Dear Annie: Tips on getting home care for the elderly

Dear Readers: Being a good neighbor can be more complicated than it sounds, at least when it comes to finding financial help for the elderly who are seeking home care. I am very grateful that so many of them spelled out the problems and offered possible solutions for helping out. Here are two letters from experts in the field:

Dear Annie: As a longtime registered nurse and expert in home health care services, I am writing in response to the neighbor who was so kindly assisting her 90-year-old neighbor.

I want to provide some alternatives for her to seek out. A hospitalization for a social issue like this is not likely, and Medicare home health care requires that there is a skilled need for nursing or rehabilitation therapy. From my reading of this case, the 90-year-old is not likely skilled.

In addition, even if she did meet the skilled requirement, there is a national shortage of home health aides due to COVID-19, so there is little likelihood of her being able to get 24 hours of care per week.