Dear Annie: Trying to rekindle the spark

Dear Annie: I have been married for 10 years this month. I am at the end of my rope with my husband.

My husband was a widower when we first met, and he was very affectionate and romantic.

But now, for him to try to be romantic or affectionate is like a chore — one that he refuses to do. This is the first time I have ever experienced somebody who is emotionally lazy.

I find myself wondering why I'm even in this relationship still, because there is no financial support, no sex life and no emotional support of any kind. I do love him and have asked that he go to counseling, which refuses to do, as he does not see that he has a problem.

Other than counseling, is there any way that I can get him to revive our emotional life? — Emotionally Starved