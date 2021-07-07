Dear Annie: Twin brothers can't get along

Dear Annie: I come from a big family. I have seven brothers and two sisters, and I’m their third sister.

The older five brothers and two sisters are living in a different town, but it is within driving distance of where I live.

The younger two brothers, who are twins, live in the same town that I am in. Let’s call them “Nick” and “Luke.” We are all in our 50s and live within two minutes of one another. Nick and Luke do not get along. They can’t even stand to be in the same room. Whenever we are invited to family functions, if Nick shows up first, I have to text Luke and inform him that Nick is here. Luke will only show up after Nick leaves.

I love both of my brothers and have made it clear that I will not let one brother talk negatively about the other, but they slip it into the conversation, and I have to shut it down. If I go to lunch with one, then the other one gets upset. I feel like I don’t want to talk to either one right now. — Stuck in the Middle

Dear Stuck in the Middle: You are literally stuck in the middle. Not allowing each brother to say negative things about the other in front of you is a great place to start. The next step would be to see if they can forgive each other or try to talk about why they don’t get along. You are all one family.