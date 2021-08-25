Dear Annie: Two isn't always better than one

Dear Annie: I am a 70-year-old retired man with no children. My wife died in 2016, and we had a very happy relationship together for more than 28 years.

About three months after she died, I met a wonderful lady, “Sarah,” who took my heart away. However, she had very strong religious convictions that I simply did not share. For a long time, she said that all we could be was friends because of our differences. However, I was still madly in love with her, despite her insisting that we could only be friends.

In the meantime, I was introduced to another lady, “Jill,” and we also initially agreed to be friends only. So for several months, I would go out to movies, sporting events and concerts with Sarah two or three times a week and with Jill on different days, also two or three times a week.

I did not tell Sarah or Jill about the friendly relationship I had with the other. In my mind, I told myself that because we were only friends, I did not need to tell Sarah and Jill that I was seeing both of them. I knew this would be a recipe for disaster, but I continued to see both of them regularly. I am very embarrassed to say that I was not honest with either one of them. (OK, I will admit it: I told numerous lies.)