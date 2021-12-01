Dear Annie: Unanswered Prayers

He says "OK" and "mm hmm" as if he is listening, but I know that his entire brain just wandered away.

It only happens when he's talking with me, and not at work or with friends. There have been many fights. It is a constant topic at therapy as it reaches the point where it feels like gaslighting, when he claims I'm lying about having said something three times already.

I hope your reader will consider seeing a therapist to convey how this makes her feel. She may be at an age where she doesn't want to explore the ADD side, but guided therapy can help. — Selective Hearing

Dear Selective: ADD can certainly be a cause of a person not being able to focus on what the other is saying. Thank you for sharing your experience.

Dear Annie: The letter from "Ready to Die" has me in tears. As a mom of a bipolar child, I just want to give him/her a hug, some soup and a good lawyer. Is there a way we readers can help them? — Want to Help

Dear Want to Help: Your letter alone will do something to help all of those who are suffering know that they are not alone.

Continue helping your son or daughter, and maybe start a group for moms of children with bipolar disorder and reach out to others suffering in similar situations.

Dear Readers: As the holidays are here and approaching, let's all be kinder to each other and take better care of one another. With the pandemic, it has been a very difficult almost two years for lots of people. Smile more; be more generous with your love and forgiveness.

