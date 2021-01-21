Dear Annie: Video conferencing tips

Dear Annie: We have two grown sons, whom I will call "Tim" and "Tom." One is our biological son and the other is adopted. They are a few years apart and live just a few miles apart. When they were growing up, they were somewhat close, but they have been estranged for a number of years. There was never really a falling out or major disagreement between them or anything like that. Tim has expressed that he's worried that Tom will take advantage of him in looking for job connections. Tom says he doesn't want to make the first move because he says he always has to make the first move in communicating. So nothing happens. They have never communicated the reasons to each other. It was very awkward on Christmas when we did a FaceTime call together.