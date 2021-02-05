Dear Annie: Wedding on horizon

Dear Annie: My husband is estranged from his adult children and ex-wife, through no fault of his own. His son is getting married this summer, and recently we learned that we'll be invited, despite his having cut off contact with his dad years ago. We're not sure whether to go to the ceremony or not. It will most likely be awkward for both of us. — RSVP Pondering

Dear RSVPP: You're far more likely to regret not going than you are to regret going. If you go and it's awkward, then at least you can say that you went and put it behind you. Sit it out and your husband might always wonder whether he should have gone.

And keep in mind, you can keep it short and sweet and leave right after the ceremony or early in the reception.

Dear Annie: I've been with my husband for six years, and we've been married for four. There are a lot of issues and problems. One of these he knew I was battling when he first met me about two years prior to us getting together. I've been in many long-term relationships and am pretty accommodating of partner's wishes and idiosyncrasies in general, and I can brush off disagreements easily.