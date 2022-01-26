Dear Annie: What happened to customer service?

Dear Annie: Am I the only one who is annoyed by the lack of customer service in our country today? I am in my 70s, and I vividly remember the days when I would call a hotel to make a reservation. A live human being would answer the phone and handle my request.

Now we have to use our computers to find the hotel. Very often, the phone number on the hotel’s website goes to a third party that books the reservation and knows nothing about the actual hotel. If you ask a question like, “Do you keep the swimming pool heated?” the answer is that the person on the phone doesn’t have the faintest idea.

It used to be easy to call an airline to make a reservation. Once again, real people answered the phone — usually on the first or second ring. You could ask questions, change your mind, find alternatives and hang up with your flight and seat secured just the way you wanted it.

Now calling an airline requires waiting, being put on hold and being given a series of choices; everything is designed to send you back to your computer to proceed online. At my age, this is incredibly frustrating, especially because I remember when the airlines took pride in customer service.